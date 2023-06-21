MANILA — The Justice Department said it has no information yet on allegations that inmate Jad Dera, who is detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention facility, acted as a “bagman” of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. when he was caught with money and firearms as he was supposedly about to return to the NBI premises in Manila on Wednesday midnight.

An earlier report claimed Dera was allegedly arrested with P25 million in cash, supposedly to give to 10 killers of Negros Oriental Rep. Roel Degamo, who are all under NBI custody.

“It’s too early to give anything on that as to whether or not he’s the bagman of Cong. Teves. There’s absolutely no credibility yet to the information I have received,” DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano told the media during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Totoo po na nahuli si Jad Dera nong pumasok siya ng mga 12 midnight last night, andun na po yung ibang NBI agents natin and nahuli si Jad Dera na nakasakay sa NBI na van,” he added.

Clavano confirmed that some firearms, cash, mobile phones and other personal belongings were confiscated from Dera, although he said they have no information yet on the number of firearms and how much money was actually seized from the drug suspect.

Dera is facing drug charges, including a case where he is a co-accused of detained Senator Leila de Lima.

Clavano said the DOJ received confidential information Tuesday about Dera’s whereabouts, and they immediately informed NBI that he was not inside the NBI detention facility.

The NBI then formed a task force and arrested Dera at 12 midnight while the van was about to enter the NBI.

Arrested with Dera were an NBI security officer with a plantilla position and 5 job order hires who are part of the NBI security management division.

They are now under NBI custody.

“It’s an absolute rule that they cannot get out of the detention center,” Clavano explained, except if the prosecutors allow it if the complaint is still under preliminary investigation or if the judge gives permission once the case is already in court.

“I just want to emphasize na itong pangyayari na ito has revealed that there is this connivance between certain people in detention and those in the NBI that allow for them to temporarily go out of the detention center and come back in, so this would not have happened if there was no connivance. Kaya we are hell bent on making heads roll for this incident. This is unacceptable and we will file the necessary disciplinary actions and any other cases that this may warrant,” he added.

The DOJ spokesperson said the department will look into “how high up this goes” and they are also considering reshuffling the NBI security personnel.

The NBI detention facility, he noted, is about to be demolished and the design of the new facility will be improved.

Clavano said that while they have received information as to where Dera went and why he went outside the NBI detention facility, these reports still need to be validated.

In an interview, Dera denied he talked to the Degamo suspects or that he acted as bagman for Teves.

His lawyer, Raymund Palad, said in an online press conference Wednesday that Dera was looking for a doctor because he felt ill.



RELATED VIDEO