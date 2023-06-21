Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MAYNILA - Nilinaw ng Philippine National Police na hindi naging miyembro ng kapulisan si dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, taliwas sa ilang mga lumabas na ulat.

Sa inilabas na statement ng PNP Public Information Office, iginiit nila na si Bantag ay opisyal ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology bago ang appointment nito sa BuCor.

"The Philippine National Police would like to clarify that Mr. Gerald Bantag has never been a member of the Philippine National Police, based on record, he used to be a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officer before his appointment in Bureau of Corrections (BUCOR) and this is to set right some news articles that came out recently," wika ng PNP sa kanilang statement.

Simula anila nang lumabas ang arrest warrants laban kina Bantag at Ricardo Zulueta, puspusan anila ang ginagawang paghahanap ng CIDG, sa pakikipagtulungan sa National Bureau of Investigation at iba pang otoridad.

Matatandaan na naglabas ng pabuya ang DOJ sa makapagbibigay ng impormasyon para madakip sina Bantag at Zulueta kaugnay ng pagpatay sa broadcaster na si Percy Lapid at Bilibid inmate na umano'y middleman na si Jun Villamor.