Sotto to invite Duterte to join his anti-drug group

MANILA - Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III, upon his retirement, will revive the Citizens’ Drug Watch group, and will even invite retiring President Rodrigo Duterte to be one of its officials.

The CDW is a non-governmental organization formed by the late Senator Ernesto Herrera, and Sotto served as its vice chairman.

The CDW extends help to those who are either involved in illegal drugs use, or those who are wrongly linked to the trade.

"It will be complementary, complementary with an 'e', di ba? Kasi ano yun eh, ang Citizen’s Drug Watch is heavy on prosecution, prevention, and rehabilitation… But Citizen’s Drug Watch is involved in the issue of prosecution," Sotto explained.

"Ang ginagawa kasi namin nung araw, bawat may kaso ng drugs sa korte, binabantayan namin, kaya drug watch. Binabantayan naming yan, uma-attend kami sa hearing, o aattend kami sa mga trial ng mga drug trafficker. Meron kasing maaaring yung tinatawag na sabit lang, pero meron din namang mga drug lord tapos possession lang ang kaso. Yung mga ganyan," he added.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., has been briefed about his intention to revive the CDW.

Asked if he will invite President Duterte to join their group, Sotto said: “Yes, also. And President Duterte himself, iimbitahin ko siya. I plan to see him personally after, pag pareho na kaming ordinary citizens.”

“Mag-uusap ulit kaming mga private citizens na dati naman kaming nag-uusap nung kami ay mga private citizens. Yes, I plan to visit him one of these days, pag hindi na kami nasa pwesto pareho… to be a member of the board. If he wants to be honorary chairman, if we can invite him to be honorary chairman, why not, if he agrees?” he added.

Duterte has declined serving as the drug czar of his successor, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"The last offer that I saw was to head the, to become the drug czar. Pero tinanggihan niya na iyon eh," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said, when asked if the incoming administration had standing offers to Duterte.

Duterte's narcotics crackdown has killed thousands of alleged drug peddlers and users, and is the subject of a probe by the International Criminal Court. The inquiry on alleged crimes against humanity was suspended last year as the tribunal assessed the Philippine government's deferral request.

