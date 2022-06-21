Senate under 18th Congress with almost 200 enacted laws

The Philippine Senate, under the 18th Congress, will conclude its service to the nation with 197 enacted laws, and 182 other bills that are just awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

The chamber’s output also includes 45 simple resolutions and 11 concurrent resolutions adopted and three treaties/agreements approved.

The Senate under the 18th Congress, is headed by outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“I did not include it in the 197, it could run into 500 plus kung isasama natin yung mga local bills so hindi iyon. We’re talking of the bills only of national importance and then pending approval sa presidente at ito po’y sana magawan kaagad ng paraan ng presidente sapagkat kung hindi man it might lapse into law, okay na rin,” Sotto told reporters, Tuesday.

With the current Senate about to conclude, Sotto’s only hope is to still see the enactment into law of the Heinous Crimes Inmates Act, which, if either signed into law, or lapsed into law, will signal the construction of three major national penitentiaries – one each in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“If ever it’s not signed into law, I hope it will lapse into law or the next president might act on it. It is one of the issues that I discussed with the incoming president Bongbong Marcos. So hopefully, maano iyan– it will be signed,” Sotto said.

Meanwhile, other pending measures before the Office of the President, include the: The National Transportation Board; Special Protection Against Online Sexual Abuse, the Vaporized Nicotine Products, the Expanded Anti-trafficking Act, the Permanent Validity of Live Birth, Death, and Marriage Act, and then the– Strengthening the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, and the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act, and the Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens.