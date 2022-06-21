MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday shared photos of her with a fastfood chain employee in Bicol, who first served her and her late husband Jesse 32 years ago.

"Ang happy lang," Robredo said on Facebook as she posted a composite of a photo of her and Jesse eating at the Biggs restaurant in 1990 with waiter Ambe Francisco, and another one of just her and Francisco taken Monday night.

The first photo was taken during the opening of Biggs, while the second one was at a Thanksgiving dinner with Robredo's high school batchmates that was catered by the food chain, she said.

"Ambe Francisco was the same person who served us food. He showed me his phone and his wallpaper was the first pic from many years ago," the outgoing vice president said.

Robredo, who hails from Naga City, Camarines Sur, also noted how Biggs "has since become the most successful homegrown food chain in Bicol".



But she lamented that they could no longer simulate the 1990 because of Jesse's absence.

"Sayang we couldn’t recreate the exact one because Jess is no longer with us," said Robredo.

Jesse, who was Interior Secretary then under the Noynoy Aquino administration, died in a plane crash in August 2012. He was mayor of Naga City from 1988 until 1998, and from 2001 until 2010.

Robredo, 57, is set to step down on June 30, with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte succeeding her.

She placed second in the May presidential race, garnering 15,035,773 votes, next to President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Her spokesman has since said that she is doing "good" after the elections.

