Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Journalists covering the Philippine National Police said Tuesday they take exception to the behavior of PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen Vicente Danao Jr. when their colleagues requested for an interview with him at Camp Crame the previous day.

"As reported by some of our members, PLTGEN Danao uttered unpleasant remarks as he refused to be interviewed," the PNP Press Corp said in a statement.

The group did not provide details of the encounter, which they said happened during the presentation of new PNP vehicles at the PNP Grandstand on Monday.

"We, the PNP Press Corps, do not fully understand where PLTGEN Danao’s apparent enmity towards us is coming from but we have reasons to believe that it has something to do with the social media backlash on the recent surrender of an SUV driver tagged in the viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City," it added.

On June 15, Jose Antonio Sanvicente surrendered to the PNP weeks after he ran over security guard Christian Joseph Floralde at a Mandaluyong City mall.

The police had been receiving flak online due to its alleged "special treatment" of Sanvicente, who held a press conference at Camp Crame, the PNP's headquarters, on the day of his surrender.

The press corps maintained that its members have practiced "responsible and balanced reporting" on the viral hit-and-run incident.

"We encourage [Lt. Gen.] Danao to review our reports that were printed, aired and posted online for his guidance and enlightenment," the organization said.

It asked PNP personnel to maintain respect for the corps' journalist-members, the same way they said they show respect to police officers and officials.

"Nevertheless, we appreciate the effort of PLTGEN Danao to reach out to us to clarify and settle the issue, the same way we fully understand his decision to beg off any media interview for now," the press corps said.

Danao was designated by President Rodrigo Duterte as the acting chief of the PNP early last month, replacing Gen. Dionardo Carlos who retired on May 8.

Prior to his current post, he headed the PNP Directorial Staff. He was also the former police chief of Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

