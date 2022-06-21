Philippines confirms 409 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Visitors wait for the reopening of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Manila Bay in Manila on June 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Philippines recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

Of the number, 218 are from Metro Manila.

Active infections stood at 4,860, the highest since May 3. The country's total confirmed cases climbed to 3,697,200.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate from June 19 to 20 is at 4.5 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,476, with 9 new deaths added Tuesday.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, reached 3,631,864.

From June 13 to 19, the country recorded an average of 436 cases per day, the DOH said in its latest bulletin. The tally was 82 percent higher than infections from June 6 to 12, said the agency.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week in 13 weeks, or since the week of March 14 to 20 when 3,481 cases were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Despite the uptick in cases, the DOH dismissed OCTA Research Group's statement that there was a "weak surge" in infections. Most of the infections were mild to moderate and did not need hospitalization, the DOH said.

The Philippine Genome Center has detected 16 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, the DOH said Wednesday.

More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.



Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of June, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded an uptick in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

