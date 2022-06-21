MANILA – The Philippine Embassy in Wellington on Monday (Manila time) assured its "readiness to assist" the families of Filipinos who died in a road crash in New Zealand.

Reports earlier said seven members of the Filipino community in Auckland and two others were on their way home when their van collided with a truck on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Picton around 7:30 a.m. Sunday (local time).

Five Filipinos and the two others were killed. A baby was among the fatalities.



Two Filipinos survived.

"The Embassy has constantly been in touch with the NZ Police and other authorities. Embassy officials visited the survivors, presently confined at the Wellington Regional Hospital, to offer help and consolation," the Philippine embassy said in a statement.

"The Embassy is coordinating with (Department of Foreign Affairs) Headquarters as to the needs of the victims and their families."

It called on friends and other Filipinos to respect the privacy of the victims' families.

