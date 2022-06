MAYNILA - Nagpamisa at naghahanda rin ng commemoration activity ang mga alma mater ng binaril at napatay na si Atty. John Laylo.

‘So much pain.’



One of my closest, dearest friends was killed by senseless violence. But our love for him will forever inspire us to take on the challenge of giving his death, and life, the meaning it deserves.

-Atty. Rene Pilapil Jr.

Close Friend of Atty. John Laylo

Ayon kay Atty. Rene Pilapil Jr., matalik na kaibigan ni Laylo, mag-aalay ng 9-day mass ang De La Salle University- Manila para sa dasal ng hustisya sa nangyari sa abogado.

Sa DLSU nagtapos ng abogasya si Laylo.

"Masses held at the DLSU-Manila for nine days starting yesterday," dagdag ni Pilapil.

Bilang magkababata, halos lahat ng bagay ay sabay rin umanong naranasan ni Pilapil at Laylo.

"With a shared love of politics and the law, and a common affinity for passionate expression, you vented, ranted, schemed, competed, and rallied with me against whoever we faced, allies in every cause we cared for," aniya.

Nakatakda namang magsagawa ng justice prayer vigil at commemoration activity sa Central European University sa Budapest, kung saan naman kumuha ng Master of Laws si Laylo.

Family and friends of Filipino slain lawyer Atty. John Laylo are holding a Justice Prayer Vigil in Philadelphia.

Nagdaos din ng vigil ang Filipino-American Community sa Philadelphia para sa agarang pagkamit ng hustisya sa sinapit ni Laylo.

Isang "Honor Walk" naman ang iaalay kay Laylo sa Don Bosco Makati kung saan din siya ibuburol.

Statement of Incoming Migrant Workers Sec. Toots Ople on the death of Atty. John Laylo:



Statement of Incoming Migrant Workers Sec. Toots Ople on the death of Atty. John Laylo:

"As a friend, he was super thoughtful and loyal. As a lawyer, his heart was always for the underdog. We lost an exceptional man, an idealist, for no reason."

Samantala, inalala rin ni incoming Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople ang pagiging mabuting kaibigan at abogado ni Laylo.

"As a friend, he was super thoughtful and loyal. As a lawyer, his heart was always for the underdog. We lost an exceptional man, an idealist, for no reason. Violence is the only road paved with the darkest of intentions - he was an innocent traveler on that bloody road," ani Ople.

Nakatakdang iuwi ng Pilipinas ang mga labi ng abogado sa susunod na Miyerkoles, June 29.

