President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and son, Ilocos Norte Representative-elect Sandro Marcos, during the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has declined serving as the drug czar of his successor President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"The last offer that I saw was to head the, to become the drug czar. Pero tinanggihan niya na iyon eh," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said, when asked if the incoming administration had standing offers to Duterte.

"Iyon ang lumabas sa pahayagan," he told reporters.

(The last offer that I saw was to become the drug czar. But he turned it down. That's what appeared in the newspapers.)

Marcos in late May said he was open to including Duterte, the father of his running-mate Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, in his Cabinet as drug czar.

"We have not talked about it. But I am open to anyone who is able to help in the government so matagal na kaming magkaibigan ni PRRD, noong mayor pa siya long long time ago," he said.

(We are longtime friends, even when he was still a mayor.)

Duterte's narcotics crackdown has killed thousands of drug peddlers and users, and is the subject of a probe by the International Criminal Court. The inquiry on alleged crimes against humanity was suspended last year as the tribunal assessed the Philippine government's deferral request.

