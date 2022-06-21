Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila may log 1,000 new COVID cases daily by end of the month or early July, independent research group OCTA said Tuesday.

This would translate to 7 per 190,000 average daily attack rate (ADAR), according to OCTA Research fellow Guido David. The increase in COVID-19 cases could peak or end by late July, he said.

The Department of Health over the weekend said the capital region might tally up to 1,200 coronavirus infections a day by end of June.

It earlier said Metro Manila's alert level might be raised when it reaches moderate risk or 6 per 100,000 ADAR and a healthcare utilization rate of 50 percent or more.

"Posible ito mangyari by end of June or first week of July base sa mga projections natin," David said in a televised briefing.

(It's possible by end of June or first week of July based on our projections.)

"We’re not projecting an increase in hospital utilization. We should still be okay pero at that level siyempre kailangan talaga ng pag-iingat ng mga kababayan natin (but of course the public needs to remain vigilant)."

The DOH earlier said COVID hospitalizations could increase to 4,800 by August as booster shot uptake remained low. Some 70 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 14.8 million have received booster shots.

Metro Manila's COVID reproduction rate, or the number of persons infected by a single patient, has increased to 2.05, according to David. Its positivity rate, or the number of persons who test positive for the virus, went up to 4 percent, he said.

Aside from the capital region, nearby Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, and Western Visayas have also shown a rise in infections, David said.