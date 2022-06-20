MANILA — Pump stations are set to impose another oil price hike on Tuesday, for the third straight week.

Due to the impending spike, motorists flocked gasoline stations that offered cheaper fuel prices by a few pesos.

Consumers, for instance, snaked around a gas station that sold diesel for P79.89 and gasoline for P76.50.

As of today, most stations, bigger players in particular, sell their petroleum products for over P80 pesos.

Due to the throng of motorists, the waiting time to gas up swelled to about 1 to 2 hours.

Nevertheless, the customers waited patiently for their turn as they can save up to a few hundred pesos.

The impending oil price hike will mark the 20th increase this year.

