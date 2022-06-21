Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. should launch a food security summit to address importation and smuggling problems in the country, a group said on Tuesday.

Marcos on Monday said he would head the Department of Agriculture in a concurrent capacity when he assumes office on June 30.

"Kailangan, siguro kaagad, magpatawag siya ng food security summit... ang mga kailangan [gawin] tulad ng paglalagay ng tamang pondo, pagpigil sa smuggling at siyempre 'yung sobra-sobrang importation na nagpapahirap sa mga sektor ng agrikultura," said Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines (AGAP) party-list first nominee Nicanor Briones.

(Perhaps he needs to call for a food security summit immediately... What needs to be done include allotting enough funds, and stopping smuggling and excessive importation which cause trouble for the agriculture sector.)

IMPORTATION, SMUGGLING

Briones disagreed with the import liberalization policy and urged the agriculture department to focus on the root cause of food insecurity.

"Mali 'yung policy na import liberalization na sinusunod ni secretary Dar, 'yung economic managers, ang iniisip nila basta ikaw nag-import ay magkakaroon ng sapat na pagkain ang Pilipino," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Ang dapat tutukan nila ano bang dahilan bakit tayo nagkukulang ng pagkain?"

(The import liberalization policy that secretary Dar and the economic managers follow is wrong. They think that as long as you import, there will be enough food for the Filipinos. What they should focus on is the cause, why are we short on food?)

Smuggling cripples Filipino farmers through sneaky ways such as technical smuggling, misdeclaration, undervaluation, and other schemes, Briones added.

He said Marcos should immediately put up first-border inspection facilities which could prevent misdeclaration and undervaluation. These facilities can also check agricultural products for infection, Briones said.

ROADMAP

Briones, who chairs the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, also said that Marcos Jr. should create a roadmap for every sector under the agriculture department.

"Gumawa muna ng roadmap bawat sektor. 'Pag naayos niya, maglagay siya ng isang pagkakatiwalaan niyang may malasakit at pagmamahal sa ating mga nasa sektor ng agrikultura," he said.

(He should come up with a roadmap for every sector. Once it's done, he can then appoint a trustworthy official who cares for the agriculture sector.)

Marcos said he would serve as agriculture chief "for now and at least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in the way that will make it ready for the next years to come."

—TeleRadyo, June 21, 2022