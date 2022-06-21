Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATE) — Government on Tuesday released guidelines for the administration of booster shots for immunocompromised children ages 12 to 17.

An additional 0.3 ml dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be given to members of the age bracket at least 28 days after their second dose, according to the guidelines signed by Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operation Center.

Only hospital-based vaccination sites will be allowed to administer the third dose, the guidelines read.

Members of the immunocompromised pediatric age include the following.

Individuals who are receiving active cancer treatment

Individuals on chronic dialysis

Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Individuals with active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

Individuals who received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Individuals who received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

People living with autoimmune disease

Individuals diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromised state as advised by the attending physician

The Food and Drug Administration on June 14 amended the emergency use authorization of Pfizer to include an additional dose for the age bracket.

The Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), a body that guides authorities on the implications of health policies, then recommended an additional dose for immunocompromised teens.

The development comes following the DOH's forecast that the entry of more transmissible variants might fuel an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by August, the start of the upcoming school year.

--Reports from Vivienne Gulla and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

