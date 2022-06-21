Watch more News on iWantTFC

The US Surgeon General recently issued an advisory, sounding the alarm about how the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the burnout of healthcare workers in the country.

Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed that promoting the mental health and well-being of frontline health workers is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration. Some of his recommendations include providing living wages, evaluating workloads, and ensuring adequate staffing.



The protection of nurses is also a top recommendation. According to a survey by the National Nurses United, among health workers in mid-2021, eight out of ten experienced at least one type of workplace violence during the pandemic.

Despite a drop in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths, Filipino American nurses in Southern Nevada are still feeling pressured to do their jobs amid staffing shortages.

"Because we care for our patients, we have to work," nurse Estrelita Star Caliboso said.

Some elected officials like Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee are looking at hiring more foreign nurses to address the burnout and shortage in the healthcare industry.

"We are certainly opening up immigration to the jobs that we need the most," Lee noted.

In the meantime, Fil-Am nurses continue their jobs even when their own health and wellbeing are at risk.