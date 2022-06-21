COVID boosters for kids 12-17 get DOH approval

Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Health has approved the administration of COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 12-17, the head of the country’s vaccine expert panel said Tuesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Napirmahan na ni Secretary Duque yung approval dito, iniintay na lang yung guidelines, which should come in very soon,” Dr. Nina Gloriani told TeleRadyo.

“Meron na lang konting technicalities na inaayos, tapos ilalabas na rin yon. At pagkatapos noon ay pwede nang magbigay,” she added.

The doctor said boosters were approved for the 12-17 age group to address their waning immunity to COVID-19.

“Medyo may ilang buwan na rin na nabigay natin yung primary series nila, yung waning immunity plus of course may banta pa rin nung mga variants or subvariants of concern natin. And we want also na mag-normalize pati ang mga bata natin, mga anak natin, apo.”

Gloriani said parents are open to giving their kids the COVID-19 booster dose as more face-to-face classes reopen.

“I think okay naman sila kasi nga gusto nila ang mga bata, makapasok na rin, face-to-face, and then siyempre iniisip natin lahat yan, mas magiging mobile ang mga tao and we will really have to normalize soon,” she noted.

The country began the COVID-19 vaccination of ages 12 to 17 in October last year.

--TeleRadyo, 21 June 2022