COA flags OCD's low spending on disaster, COVID-19 funds

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Office of Defense's (OCD) low utilization rate of its humanitarian and disaster relief operations and COVID-19 response funds for 2021.

In the annual audit report on the OCD, state auditors noted that the office received a Quick Response Fund totaling P1.854 billion and was able to spend P1.814 billion, with a 97.89 percent utilization rate.

However, the OCD's regional offices were only able to spend 74.17 percent of the total fund transferred to them, leaving an unused balance of P174.756 million.

For COVID-19 response, the regional offices in Regions I, IV-B and VII also reported low utilization rates, using a total of P164.451 million out of P247.846 million funds transferred, or 66.35 percent.

The auditors noted that the General Appropriations Act of 2021 stated that all agencies of government must ensure the timely and sufficient provision of critical supplies, particularly those which by its nature, the quantity or exact time of need cannot be accurately pre-determined.

“Critical supplies shall refer to those vital to the support of operations, which owing various cases are in short supply or expected to be in short supply. This includes fuel, equipment, spare parts, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items, COVID-19 Response items, and other analogous items,” the auditors said.

The OCD, however, told the audit team that the low utilization of the funds was primarily due to three reasons: the late downloading of funds from the central office to the regional offices, incomplete technical specifications on the proposed procurement, and the lack of technical experience of the regional Bids and Awards Committee.

But the audit team said the issues mentioned by the OCD could have been avoided had it judiciously planned its procurement projects.

“ROs (regional offices) inability to fully utilize the funds transferred deprived the Government and the intended users of the benefit that could be derived therefrom,” the audit team said.

The report added that the OCD management agreed to the recommendation of the audit team to instruct the regional directors to meticulously plan their procurement activities to maximize utilization of all funds and to ensure the timely delivery of expected benefits to intended beneficiaries.

