Sara Duterte not joining nat'l political party, rules out 2022 tandem with father

President Rodrigo Duterte extends his hand to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who showed a gesture of respect during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/FILE



MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday rejected joining a national political party amid rumors that PDP-Laban is considering her as standard bearer in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, said she will remain with Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, a Davao City local political party, as well as with Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional political party she formed in 2018.

"I have no plans of joining a national political party. As I said, I will stay with the Hugpong ng Pagbabago of Davao region and Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod of Davao City," Duterte-Carpio said in a radio interview after being asked if she was open in joining the ruling party, which his father President Rodrigo Duterte chairs.

Some officials of PDP-Laban, particularly the faction of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, have been urging Duterte to run as vice president in 2022 and gave him the liberty to pick a president outside the party.

His daughter was being floated as a potential running mate.

However, Duterte-Carpio thumbed down the idea anew, saying her father's pronouncement that presidency is not a "woman's job" was enough indication that they would not run in tandem in 2022.

"Nag-ingon na si President Duterte di ba nga the presidency is not a woman's job, particularly not for me? So kung modagan si President Duterte og vice president, so let's not expect nga ako iyang kuhaon nga president."

(President Duterte already said that the presidency is not a woman's job, particularly not for me. So if President Duterte runs for vice president, let's not expect that he will get me as his president.)

Duterte-Carpio has previously said she was not gunning for the presidency in 2022 but recently admitted she changed her mind due to the insistence of supporters.

Her political party gave her "until July" to finalize her 2022 plans, she said.

In January, she told her supporters to wait for 2034.



—Report from Hernel Tocmo