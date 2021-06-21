Possible Gamma variant identified in Davao Oriental COVID-19 samples

Health workers collect samples from probable and suspected COVID-19 patients in Mati, Davao Oriental. Courtesy of Davao Oriental LGU

MATI — The more virulent lineage of B.1.1.28 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified in nine samples from Davao Oriental submitted to the Philippine Genome Center last June 10, the local government of Mati said Monday.

A total of 991 samples were submitted by three COVID testing facilities to the PGC for genome sequencing. The result showed that samples from Davao Oriental have nine B.1.1.28. One has the B.1 variant, another one has B.1.78, and one more has the A.4 variant while 69 are still pending.

The P.1 variant or the Gamma variant, also known as the Brazilian strain, is a branch of the B.1.128 lineage, The P.1 lineage contains three mutations in the spike protein receptor-binding domain: K417T, E484K, and N501Y.

Experts said that there is evidence to suggest that some of the mutations in the P.1 variant may affect its transmissibility and antigenic profile, which may affect the ability of antibodies generated through previous natural infection or through vaccination to recognize and neutralize the virus.

Mati incident management team commander Dr. Ben Hur Catbagan Jr. said the new variant could be the reason why there is a surge in the number of new cases not just in Mati but in other areas of the country as well.

Catbagan said that they have observed faster transmission and severe symptoms from the new cases which are all traits of the new variants of COVID-19.

As of June 20, Mati has 91 active cases which is 70% higher compared to May 2021. Four deaths have also been reported so far for June, compared to last month’s two COVID fatalities.

There are also 12 clustering cases recorded mostly from health facilities, offices or workplaces, and family gatherings.

There are zero cases of infections coming from LSIs and ROFs including tourists, Catbagan said, adding that in the past months, all new cases are local transmissions.

Due to the surge of cases, the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center has already reported more than 100% occupancy of their COVID-19 beds.

Referral of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients to the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City is also delayed due to surge in their facility.

As a result, the alternate care site in Milagrosa and other temporary treatment and monitoring facilities in Mati are forced to accommodate moderate COVID-19 cases, especially those who are symptomatic with pneumonia, due to the limited bed allocations of referral facilities.

They are also utilizing the Davao Oriental State University dormitory as an extension isolation facility. Around 15 confirmed mild cases have already been admitted at the facility.

Mati LGU has also rented a private dormitory facility in Brgy. Dahican, which will serve as isolation facility for positive or probable cases while awaiting results of confirmatory tests.

The city extension quarantine facility located in Brgy. Central will continue to serve as temporary quarantine quarters for ROF/LSI/LT who have no RT-PCR test results upon entering the city.

While all barangay isolation units will also continue to serve as back up isolation/quarantine facilities for ROF, LSI, LT, close contacts of confirmed cases and tele-med patients exhibiting influenza like illnesses while waiting testing.

Catbagan said it is important for people to strictly observe the health protocols like the wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing from others, avoiding crowded places, and hand washing.

The Mati IMT said strict implementation of the health protocols is needed while the vaccination campaign is being sustained.

Catbagan said that at present, 7% coverage of the target population of 92,685 are already achieved. The Mati IMT aims to reach 10% by September, 40% by December 2021 and hopefully 70% next year, if supplies are adequate.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

