Phivolcs launches new app for volcano information

MANILA - The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday launched a new app to bring bulletins on volcanic activities straight to mobile phones for free.

The app "VolcanoPH Info" is initially available for Android phones in Filipino.

Phivolcs officer-in-charge and Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum said they are working to bring the app to iOS users and through other languages.

"Puwede na makuha ng atin mga kababayan diresto sa kanilang mga Android cellphone ang lahat ng (The public can now get straight from their Android cellphone all) information on the updates ng (regarding) volcano," he said.

"Mga bulletin, mga datos, araw-araw... 'Yon ang una naming ilalabas. At siyempre, sa mga susunod pa na panahon, magdadag kami ng information," he added.

(Bulletins, relevant data, every day... That's what we'll be releasing first. And of course, we'll add more information soon.)

The app is free and was 100-percent developed by in-house Filipino programmers.

Solidum said they wouldn't be monetizing the app but they were in the process of getting an earlier information system patented called Hazard Hunter.

"'Yong Hazard Hunter PH, many countries are also asking us about it. Pinapa-patent natin ito (We are patenting). So it would be a good thing kung ma-patent natin ito ng Philippines, kasi (because) some countries are thinking about what we have done," he said.

Solidum said the Hazard Hunter application, launched in 2019, was one-of-a-kind, as no other government had put up anything similar to it yet.

The application allows users from businessmen to families to discover all possible hazards they might be exposed to at a certain location.

Other apps previously designed by the Department of Science and Technology and Phivolcs include the Fault Finder, which was launched in 2016.

Solidum noted the VolcanoPH Info app would not replace the regular text blasts sent by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

"They will still do it, especially for early warning of events. Hindi lang sa volcano, pati na rin sa (Not only regarding volcanoes but also) earthquake and weather-related hazards. In fact, we have 2 teams working this out with NDRRMC for their early warning systems," he said.

