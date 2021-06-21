Philippines to experience 2021's longest day today - PAGASA

A view of the sunset in Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard on April 13, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - It's the longest day of the year.

The Philippines on Monday will experience its shortest night and longest daytime during the summer solstice, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to agency's astronomical diary, the summer solstice will fall at 11:32 a.m., June 21.

"This is the time when the Sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees North, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer," PAGASA said.

"This event marks the start of the apparent southward movement of the Sun in the ecliptic," it added.

A solstice is an astronomical event during which the sun is at its greatest northerly or southerly distance from the equator.

The summer solstice is in contrast with the December winter solstice where the country experiences longer nights and shorter days.

