PhilHealth yet to reimburse hospital claims in Iloilo, Tuguegarao: local execs

The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State-insurer PhilHealth has yet to reimburse the funds of hospitals and temporary treatment medical facilities (TTMFs) in the cities of Tuguegarao and Iloilo, local chief executives said Monday.

Hospitals in Iloilo City are on full capacity as COVID-19 cases surged in the region's urban center, according to Mayor Jerry Trenas.

"It's very difficult to operate since PhilHealth has not paid them. Last March the billings of hospitals to PhilHealth amounted to almost P1 billion," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Hospitals and TTMFs in Tuguegarao City has also yet to receive payment from PhilHealth, said Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

"Sumulat na po ako kay (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque para tulungan kami dito, pati private hospitals namin dito sumulat na sa'kin for intervention sa PhilHealth kasi wala pa rin pong nababayaran," he said.

(I have written to Secretary Duque to help us. Private hospitals have also reached out to me for intervention because PhilHealth has yet to pay them.)

The mayor said the city's number of active COVID-19 cases has declined following more than 2 months of moderate enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the second strictest lockdown.

The surge last April and May resulted in "more than 50 percent" of active cases that the city reported since the pandemic spread last year while deaths due to coronavirus leapt to 118 from 24 in March, he said.

The state insurer earlier this year implemented a Debit-Credit Payment Method (DCPM), which was aimed to speed up reimbursements to hospitals.