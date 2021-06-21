Moderna vaccines arriving June 27: Philippines to receive 'more than enough' vaccine doses: envoy

The Philippines will be receiving "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population, the Philippine ambassador to Washington said Monday, after the government signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the country will first receive 20 million doses from vaccine maker Moderna on June 27, 11 p.m.

"June 27, sigurado na 'yan. 100 percent. Kausap namin almost every day this past week. Nagkaroon lang nang problema dun sa storage facility at dun sa kanilang transportation diyan," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said of the 20 million, 13 million doses will go to the government, which will then be distributed all over the country especially in places with the highest COVID-19 infections.

The remaining 7 million doses will go to the private sector.

He said the Philippines will also be receiving 40 million doses from Pfizer, as well as an additional 44 million doses from the international Covax vaccine-sharing facility.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said delivery of the Pfizer doses are expected to begin “after eight weeks starting August” and the shipments will be delivered in bulk.

The country will also benefit from the 80 million doses of vaccine stockpile that the United States has committed to the world, Romualdez said.

"I am very happy to say na binibigyan talaga tayo ng priority ng US ngayon diyan sa mga vaccines dahil we have been talking to them about it," he said.

Sabi ni Secretary Galvez, we will have more than enough. Totoo 'yan," he added.

The Philippines has so far secured some 113 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from five manufacturers including 26 million from Sinovac, 10 million from Gamaleya Institute, 20 million doses from Moderna, 17 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 40 million doses from Pfizer.