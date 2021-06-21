Manila City allows 'walk-ins' anew after low COVID-19 vaccination turnout

People fall in line for during a ceremonial launch of the vaccination program for seafarers at the Palacio de Maynila in Manila on June 17, 2021. Around 1,200 doses of the US-made vaccine Pfizer from the COVAX facility were allocated by the city government for the vaccination of seafarers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The local government of Manila said Monday it is allowing again walk-in clients at the city's vaccination sites after reporting a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

In a Twitter post, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso authorized walk-in clients for COVID-19 vaccinations, a day after prohibiting it.

NEWS ALERT: Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnout.



Directive was issued at around 4:30 pm today. #AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/njD6CTbH01 — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) June 21, 2021

The Manila PIO earlier in the day reported low turnouts in 4 malls serving as vaccination sites after the city government banned walk-ins.

In Lucky Chinatown Mall, for instance, only 170 vaccines were administered as of 11 a.m. out of 2,500 available doses, according to the Manila PIO.

Lucky Chinatown Mall—170 vaccines administered out of 2,500 doses



Robinsons Place Manila—195 vaccines administered out of 2,500 doses



SM City Manila—233 vaccines administered out of 2,500 doses



SM San Lazaro—313 vaccines administered out of 2,500 doses#AlertoManileno — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) June 21, 2021

SM San Lazaro had the most vaccine recipients of the 4 malls as of 11 a.m., but only at 313 despite having 2,500 doses.

As of Monday noon, Manila recorded a total of 65,268 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,155 are active cases.

