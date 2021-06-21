Manila City allows 'walk-ins' anew after low COVID-19 vaccination turnout

The local government of Manila said Monday it is allowing again walk-in clients at the city's vaccination sites after reporting a low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
In a Twitter post, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso authorized walk-in clients for COVID-19 vaccinations, a day after prohibiting it.
The Manila PIO earlier in the day reported low turnouts in 4 malls serving as vaccination sites after the city government banned walk-ins.
In Lucky Chinatown Mall, for instance, only 170 vaccines were administered as of 11 a.m. out of 2,500 available doses, according to the Manila PIO.
SM San Lazaro had the most vaccine recipients of the 4 malls as of 11 a.m., but only at 313 despite having 2,500 doses.
As of Monday noon, Manila recorded a total of 65,268 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,155 are active cases.
