IATF-Palace spox not aware of discussions to scrap community quarantine

Families stroll along the Manila Baywalk amid the general community quarantine on Sunday, Father's Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang's spokesman who also serves as the mouthpiece of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 contradicted on Monday the statement of an Interior department official that the government could do away community quarantine levels meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said over the weekend authorities were "discussing" scrapping the quarantine levels and replacing it with a "standard policy."

Palace and COVID-19 task force spokesman Harry Roque said he was not aware of this.

"Wala po akong mga ganiyang impormasyon na nalalaman bilang opisyal na tagapagsalita ng IATF (inter-agency task force) at tagapagsalita ng Presidente sa lahat ng bagay ukol po sa COVID-19," Roque said in a press briefing.

(I don't have that information as the official spokesman of the IATF and of the President on all things related to COVID-19.)

"That’s a decision to be made by the IATF ‘no. Pero tingin ko po, malabo pa iyan," added the Malacañang official.

(But I think that is still unlikely.)

He appealed to other government officials, "Igalang po natin iyong order ng ating Presidente, centralized release of information po tayo para walang kalituhan."

(Let us respect the order of our President that the release of our information should be centralized to avoid confusion.)

Roque also called on the media to clarify announcements with his office.