Lifting of community quarantine status possible after herd immunity: Año

Diners eat at restaurants inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government will only consider lifting community quarantine classifications once the country achieves population protection or herd immunity against COVID-19, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte approves community quarantine classifications for different areas every two weeks. The country has four levels of classifications: enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), modified ECQ, general community quarantine (GCQ), and modified GCQ, with the latter being the most lenient.

"'Yan ang usapan 'pag dumating na tayo after population protection at herd immunity. But for the next weeks, months, hindi pa yan, wala pa yan," Año told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo when asked if quarantine classifications could be removed.

(We can talk about it after we reach population protection and herd immunity. But for the next weeks, months, it won't happen yet.)

"Yan ay possibility lang 'pag nakaabot na tayo sa herd immunity. Sa ngayon, wala pa yan. Di pa pinaguusapan sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19)."

(It's only a possibility when we reach herd immunity. As of now, the IATF has yet to discuss it.)

Local governments may implement granular lockdowns and may recommend community quarantine classifications to the IATF, Año said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million individuals this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. A total of 8,407,342 jabs have been administered nationwide as of Sunday, government said.