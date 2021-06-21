5 ex-senators to run in Halalan 2022, says NPC chair Sotto

Former senators Loren Legarda, Chiz Escudero, Gringo Honasan, Bam Aquino and JV Ejercito. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Five former senators will be joining the senatorial race next year, according to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Former senators Loren Legarda, Chiz Escudero, Gringo Honasan, Bam Aquino and JV Ejercito will be gunning for the Senate seats again, he said.

Legarda is currently serving as lone district representative of Antique; Escudero as governor of Sorsogon province; and Honasan as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Both Ejercito and Aquino joined the private sector after losing their reelection bids in 2019.

Sotto, chairman of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, said his party supports the candidacy of the returning senators, with Honasan as their adopted candidate.

Aquino will be running under the Liberal Party, he said.



“Gringo has always been independent but adopted,” he added.

The former senators, however, have yet to announce their candidacy.

Sotto said the NPC was also looking at pushing the candidacy of reelectionist Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who is a party member; and adopted senators Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, and Richard Gordon if the latter will finally decide to run again for senate.

In May, Gordon hinted at vying for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

RELATED VIDEO