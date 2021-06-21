DOH says Filipinos may be vaccinated anywhere in the Philippines

MANILA - The Philippines is implementing a "no wrong door policy" in its COVID-19 vaccination program, allowing Filipinos to be inoculated anywhere in the country.

"Ibig sabihin, kung ikaw ay nagpunta sa Davao at ikaw ay puwede nang bakunahan, puwede ka bakunahan doon kahit hindi ka taga-Davao," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Hindi po natin sinasara ang ating mga pinto sa mga bakunahan dahil hindi ka taga doon na lugar," she said.

The DOH, however, is discouraging local government units from entertaining individuals who come to vaccination sites without appointments.

These walk-in vaccinations tend to result into crowding, which makes the probability of the virus' transmission higher, Vergeire said.

In June, former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro received his first COVID-19 shot in Davao City after visiting Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., who traveled with Teodoro to Davao City, said the former Defense chief will fly back to Davao for his second dose.

The government hopes to vaccinate at least 58 million people this year to attain herd immunity against the disease which has infected at least 1.3 million individuals nationwide.