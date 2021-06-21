DFA reports 4 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total rises to 20,035

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,435 as 4 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 5 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,114 as 12,101 of those infected have recovered, while 1,220 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,643 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,426 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,364,239 people. The tally includes 23,749 deaths, 1,284,643 recoveries, and 55,847 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 178.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

