Over 200 arrested for violating curfew, health protocols in Cebu

More than 200 individuals were arrested in Cebu City for violating quarantine protocols over the weekend.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of Cebu City reported more than 200 of them were arrested for going beyond curfew hours and not following health protocols such as wearing of masks.

According to EOC head Councilor Joel Garganera, the operation is called “Oplan Bulabog” where they surprise establishments with their inspection.

Out of 200, 122 came from a bar located at Archbishop Avenue while the rest were found roaming on the streets.

"The management will be served a show cause order but automatically their permit to serve liquor will be suspended pending investigation," said Garganera.

"Considering the gravity of their blatant violations of our existing EOs, we might endorse the revocation of their liquor permit," added the councilor.

This isn’t the first time that an establishment was caught accommodating customers beyond curfew hours and beyond their half-capacity.

"This will serve as a lesson to all who disregard our safety in this pandemic," said Garganera.

Those arrested were able to post bail after processing. The bar has yet to issue a statement on the issue as of writing.

As of June 20, 63 more cases were added to Cebu City’s tally of COVID-19 cases, with 689 active cases.

- report from Annie Perez