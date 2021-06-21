Alleged mastermind of North Cotabato bus bombing arrested

MANILA — The military on Monday announced the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of 2 attacks in separate North Cotabato towns in January and June this year.

Ali Akbar was arrested by security forces during a joint law enforcement operation in Kidapawan City.

Akbar is the suspected mastermind of the Yellow Bus Line (YBL) bus bombing in Tulunan on January 27 that killed a female vendor and the burning of another YBL bus in M’Lang on June 3 that killed 4 people.

According to Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of 602nd Infantry Brigade, Akbar is a bomb and improvised explosive device (IED) expert and an extortionist belonging to the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group.

"Akbar was nabbed based on the warrant of arrest issued by Branch 23, Regional Trial Court, 12th Judicial Region for double murder and multiple frustrated murder," Capulong said.

Allegedly seized from him during arrest were 2 IEDs, 1 blasting cap, several IED components, and an ISIS flag.