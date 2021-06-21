WalangPasok: Palace declares June 24, 2021 a holiday in Manila

Devotees and church goers attend mass on the grounds around the Cathedral in Quiapo in Manila on Sept. 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday declared June 24, 2021 a holiday in the Philippine capital.

Manila on Thursday will mark its 450th founding anniversary, noted Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with the appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures," he said in Proclamation No. 1167.

By authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, he said June 24, Thursday would be a "special (non-working) day" in Manila.

Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, a navigator and the first governor-general of the Philippines under the Spanish colonial rule, established the city of Manila on June 24, 1571.

On June 24, 1976, then President Ferdinand Marcos established Manila as the Philippine capital and seat of the national government.

