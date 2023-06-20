TINGNAN: Pinay-British nurse Louie Horne, ginawaran ng British Empire Medal

LONDON - Isa ang UK-based healthcare professional na si Horne sa mga kinilala bilang Medalist of the Order of the British Empire bilang parte ng Honour’s List para sa selebrasyon ng kaarawan ni King Charles III.

"Louie is a leading ambassador for equality, diversity and inclusion. She has done so much to raise the profile of the international nursing community while highlighting the urgent need to root out racism and tackle discrimination," pahayag ni Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive at registrar ng Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Abangan ang boung ulat sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.