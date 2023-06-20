Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday welcomed the government's move to place bounties on former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and former deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

On Monday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) offered a P2-million reward on anyone who could give solid information on Bantag's whereabouts, and another P1 million on Zulueta.

Bantag and Zulueta are both facing murder charges for their alleged involvement in the 2022 killings of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa and New Bilibid Prisons inmate Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the hit on Mabasa.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the rewards were a "big help" to the police and their pursuit of both suspects.

"Umaasa kami na ito pong reward... will convince and encourage iyong mga tao na maaaring alam yung posibleng kinaroroonan nung 2 suspect na magbigay ng impormasyon para sa madaliang pagkakaaaresto [nila]," she said.

(We are hoping that this reward will convince and encourage people who know where the 2 suspects are to provide information to us for their immediate arrest.)

Fajardo also said that the PNP has yet to receive communications from Bantag's and Zulueta's camps showing their interest in surrendering to authorities, calling on both suspects to turn themselves in as soon as possible.

She added that the PNP's Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) had also created a tracker team for Bantag and Zulueta since warrants of arrest for the 2 were issued.

The Bureau of Immigration also noted that they have not received reports of the 2 suspects leaving the country.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), PNP's division overseeing Metro Manila, also welcomed the reward.

NCRPO Director MGen. Edgar Allan Okubo said the DOJ and NBI's move would encourage a "whole-of-nation approach" to capture Bantag and Zulueta.

“With or without the reward money the PNP especially the NCRPO will continue to track them. The announcement of the reward money will just add to the chance for them being to give information to their whereabouts," Okubo said.



—Reports from Jeff Caparas and Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

