Fire guts MV Esparanza's stern off Panglao Island, Bohol on June 18, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA -- The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has suspended the passenger ship safety certificate (PSSC) of a ferry that caught fire off Bohol over the weekend.

The MV Esperanza Star caught fire off Doljo Point in the Bohol Sea early Sunday morning.

In a statement, MARINA said the incident has put in question the ship's seaworthiness.

"The suspension... shall remain effective and may be restored/ reinstated after a satisfactory result of MARINA survey and/or evaluation of all available data surrounding the incident," the statement added.

At least 127 people were rescued after the ship caught fire as it traveled from Iligan City to Tagbilaran in Bohol.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire.