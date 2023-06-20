RTVM screenshot



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said personnel of the agriculture department would get a bonus following its 125th founding anniversary, saying the agency has the savings for it.

Marcos, who concurrently heads the Department of Agriculture (DA), made the statement during the photo opportunity part of the program with the agency's employees, saying he wanted them to smile.

"Binubulungan ako ng ating butihing senadora at ang mga kasama natin sa DA. 'Sayang naman ang dami nating pinapagawa sa mga tao.' Dahil anniversary, dapat may bonus,'" said the President.

"Eh di dagdagan natin ng kaunting bonus. Sabi naman ni Usec. Ding, may savings naman kayo. Eh bakit hindi?" he added, referring to Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

"Inuna ko lang sa selfie para nakangiti kayo lahat sa picture."

In a chance interview with Palace reporters, the President said he would check the agency's savings but assured the employees they would have a bonus.

"May bonus kayo," he said.

During his speech, Marcos reiterated his commitment to modernize agriculture equipment to boost production, saying they need to achieve more goals despite their accomplishments.

He said in the first quarter of 2023, the agriculture production grew by 0.7 percent or P931.8 billion in gross value added.

Sought for comment on the matter during the sidelines of the event, DA Spokesperson Kristine Evangelista only referred to the statement of the President.