Hontiveros urges PH to elevate China 'harassment' before UN

MANILA -- It is time for the Philippines to elevate to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the "nonstop" bullying of China against Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Tuesday.

“Kailangan po ito, kasi yung Tsina kahit na may Hague ruling tayo, patuloy na hina-harass ang ating Navy. Nananatili syang hostile sa ating mga mangingisda. At yung ating fishing industry in jeopardy na nga, ay lalo nyang patuloy na pine-pressure,” said Hontiveros in a virtual interview.

Hontiveros on Monday filed Senate Resolution 659, in which she specifically urged the Philippine government through the Department of Foreign Affairs “to sponsor a resolution before the UN General Assembly calling on China to stop its harassment of Philippine vessels within the West Philippine Sea.”

“Itong ginagawa ng Tsina ay walang iba kundi patuloy na pag-reject sa basic tenets ng international law... Yung UN General Assembly ay dapat na may kakayahan na pagsabihan ang Tsina na mag-behave ka,” the senator stressed.

Sen. JV Ejercito immediately supported Hontiveros’s resolution.

“I will support that because in the recent months, the Chinese Coast Guard in particular has been very hostile na... to our fishermen, to the Philippine Coast Guard and even to our Navy men... It has become a daily occurrence already,” Ejercito in a separate interview said.

“I would support Senator Risa’s proposal that the President should bring this matter already to the United Nations. Again, para lamang i-enforce yung Hague ruling, that the disputed territory is really part of Philippine territory,” he added.

For Sen. Sonny Angara, however, there must be a thorough analysis of the situation first before adopting a hardline stance that would cause further conflict.

“Yung option na yun dapat ititimbang din nya dapat sa interes ng bansa. Dahil marami tayong negosyo with China, marami tayong binebenta sa China, marami tayong OFW sa China. Yung mga ganung klaseng ano dapat nating timbangin sa ibang interes ng bansa,” Angara stressed.

“I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do it, but timbangin natin sa ibang options natin,” he added.



