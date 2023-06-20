Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Justice is confident that former prisons bureau chief Gerald Bantag is still in the country.

Philippines authorities have offered a P3-million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Bantag and his former deputy, Ricardo Zulueta. Both are considered main suspects in the murder of journalist Percival Mabasa.

According to Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano, the award is meant to emphasize the importance of the case and to help streamline the information they have been receiving on Bantag's whereabouts.

"Yes, we have eyes and ears on him. In fact, the information that has come forth all revolved around the same general area... It's just that we need to pinpoint exactly where he is and to time the operation or I guess the arrest properly so as to catch him off guard. It seems as though based on the information that he seems to be moving around a certain general area," he told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

Clavano said the reward would be given to civilian informants.

"No public funds was used for the reward. The reward is put up by concerned individuals and groups who are likewise interested and keen to see this case continue and move forward," he added.

Bantag and Zulueta are also accused of plotting the killing of Jun Villamor, an inmate who allegedly helped arranged Lapid's murder.

Mabasa, who went by the name "Percy Lapid" on his radio program, was shot dead in October last year near his home in Las Piñas.

Meanwhile, Villamor was allegedly suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang.

A Muntinlupa court in April issued arrest warrants against Bantag and Zulueta over the alleged murder of Villamor.