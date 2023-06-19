Brothers-in-arms pay last respects to Biazon

Former senator and military chief Rodolfo Biazon. Photo from Ruffy Biazon/Twitter

MANILA - Brothers-in-arms paid their last respects to former senator and Armed Forces chief of staff Rodolfo Biazon during a necrological service on Monday in Fort Bonifacio Naval Station, Taguig City.

Biazon passed away aged 88 on June 12.

Military officials attended the solemn ceremony at the Holy Child Chapel, remembering the late general and senator as a dedicated and honorable public servant.

Captain Ramon Mitra, a former member of the Philippine Marine Corps, said Biazon had a significant influence on his life, and he saw him as a role model and inspiration.

"The first time I saw him, we were 2nd year in the academy. Nung nagsalita siya dun ko narealize gusto niya mag-Marine," he said.

"Nakita ko na ang idol ko. Along with some of my classmate yun na ang naging idol naming lahat."

"He kinda thought na parang creation niya kami mula superintendent siya hanggang sa commandant namin. Parang every step of the way he was there," Mitra said.

Other military officials, namely Major Rogelio Neri, Lt. Gen Romeo Analgo, Commodore Eduardo Domingo, Brig. Gen Custodio Parcon Jr., and Maj. Gen Eduardo Cabanlig also paid their respects to the late general.

Biazon will be laid to rest on June 20 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.