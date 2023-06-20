836 pass June 2023 physical therapy, occupational therapy board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 708 out of 1,026 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given this month.

Edzelle Mhay Benitez Naquila of Southwestern University Manila topped the physical therapists boards with an 89.90 percent score rating.

Shayne Fernandez Minasalbas of Iloilo Doctors' College placed second with a rating of 89.75 percent, while Alessandra Loi Tolentino Silva of Wesleyan University Philippines - Cabanatuan City placed third with 89.20 percent.

Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation was the top performing school for the physical therapists licensure exam with a passing rate of 92.11 percent.

Meanwhile, PRC also announced that 128 out of 215 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination also given this month.

Nadine Frances Yap Reyes of the University of the Philippines Manila topped the exams with a rating of 85.40 percent.

Matthew Luis Lubos Berad and Khrushchev Creus Magcaling, both also from UP Manila, placed second and third with a rating of 85.20 percent and 84.40 percent, respectively.

Emilio Aguinaldo College-Manila was the top performing school for the occupational therapists licensure exam with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here are the successful examinees for both exams.

