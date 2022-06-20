HONG KONG – Idinaos ng mga Pilipino sa Hong Kong ang ika-124 anibersaryo ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas kasabay ng Kapangyawan Friendship Festival noong June 12, 2022 sa pamamagitan ng virtual celebration. Inorganisa ang nasabing event ng Philippine Consulate General (PCG) sa Hong Kong katuwang ang The Filipino Channel o TFC at iWantTFC bilang media partners.

Mga Pilipinong lumahok noong June 12, 2022 virtual event na pinangunahan ng PCG-HK

Binigyang pugay ni PCG Consul General Raly Tejada ang mga ninuno at mga bayaning nagsakripisyo para makamit ng lahing Pilipino ang kasarinlan.

“It is with great honor and pleasure that I welcome you to our virtual celebration of the 124th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence…

…in these days, we continue to honor the sacrifice of our ancestors who fought and won our freedom. Freedom ransomed by their courage and bravery to stand up against oppression and by their firm resolve to bring their dream of a Filipino nation to fruition.

For us Filipinos overseas, we carry on this legacy by embodying the values that our national symbols represent in our work and in our daily lives as we continue to represent the best of the Filipino people to the rest of the world…,” pahayag ni CG Tejada.

Si PCG-HK Consul General Raly Tejada noong June 12, 2022 virtual celebration

Dagdag pa ni CG Tejada, patuloy nilang pagsisilbihan ang Filipino community sa Hong Kong:

“…as we had in the past and from this day forward, my reliable colleagues and I continue to pledge to serve the community with the highest level of dedication, professionalism, and commitment.

…sa ating pagdiriwang ngayon, nawa’y ating isapuso ang diwa ng kabayanihan para sa kalayaan sa ating pagsuong sa hamon ng panibagong bukas.”

Nagbigay rin ng mensahe si Vice Consul (Commercial) at Commerce Attaché Atty. Roberto Mabalot, Jr. sa virtual event.

“I join all Filipinos around the world in commemorating the country’s heroes who gave us the freedom we greatly cherish today. For the past 2 years, we have fought our own battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and have managed to hold the fort to this day. It is a testament to our strong economic fundamentals and the unwavering spirit of bayanihan.

Likewise, independence signals persevering patriotism among our people…tracing the Philippines rich cultural history, our local entrepreneurs embedded the Filipino identity into their products and services. Now, as the country turns a new leaf, we encourage everyone to patronize our locally made products as it will sustain the country’ economic recovery and demonstrate unity towards a post pandemic future. I wish you all a meaningful commemoration,” sabi ni Atty. Mabalot, Jr.

(top left) PCG-HK staff kasama si Michael Vincent na siyang host ng June 12, 2022 virtual event | (top right) Vice Consul (Commercial) at Commerce Attaché Atty. Roberto Mabalot Jr. | (bottom left) Mga Pilipinong nakilahok sa virtual event | (bottom right) Special guests na sina 'PH Soul Diva' at Kapamilya artist Klarisse De Guzman na umawit sa virtual event at Raki Vega

Kasabay ring ipinagdiwang sa virtual event ang ika-75 anibersaryo ng pagtataguyod ng Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa nasabing syudad. Buwan ng Marso taong 1947 naitaguyod ang Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Hong Kong sa pangunguna ni Vice Consul Emilio D. Behasa. Taong 1958, mula sa pagiging Konsulado, itinalagang Konsulado Panglahat o Consulate General ang nasabing ahensiya kung saan kauna-unahang naitalagang Consul General si Ambassador Eduardo Rosal.

Pinasalamatan ni ika-18 PH Consul General sa HK Raly Tejada ang Filipino community sa syudad sa kanilang pagsuporta at pang-unawa na malaking bahagi ng tagumpay ng kanilang ahensiya para maipatupad ang mga proyekto para mga kababayan.

“I also like to take this opportunity to thank the Hong Kong government for their support and for their coordination because running a Consulate here in HK is a big task because of the many interests present here in HK. And I’d like to thank the DFA for their guidance and support. And finally, of course I would like to acknowledge the hardworking and very dedicated officers and staff here in the Consulate. I believe that we are ready to face challenges even bigger ones because I believe we are motivated to do our best and serve the Filipino community and we are also committed to push for our national interest here,” ani CG Tejada.

Nakilahok din sa virtual celebration si Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam na nagbigay ng kanyang mensahe para sa mga Pilipino.

“In the last month of my term as the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HK-SAR), I am delighted to witness the 75th anniversary of the Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines in Hong Kong on which I express my warmest congratulations and for which I share the heartfelt joy for the people of the Philippines.

…the Philippines has always been one of Hong Kong’s most treasured trading partners notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging worldwide over the past 2 or 3 years. Our bilateral trade in goods last year reached an all-time high at 123.6 billion Hong Kong dollars representing a robust growth of 25% year on year and putting the Philippines as our 5th largest trading partner amongst the association of Southeast Asian nations economies…

Outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam na nagbigay mensahe sa mga Pilipino noong June 12, 2022 virtual event

…on behalf of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I also like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of Filipino domestic helpers working in Hong Kong for their significant economic and social contributions over the years to the numerous families city-wide particularly enabling many local women in families with children or the elderly to join our labor force…

…I have every confidence that in the many years to come, the collaboration between Hong Kong and the Philippines…would grow ever stronger,” pagbabahagi ni CE Lam.