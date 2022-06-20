DAVAO CITY - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday bade farewell to city government employees with a promise to increase their salaries and benefits as she prepares to work in the capital region as Philippine vice president and Education Secretary.

While the city government of Davao cannot afford to regularize all its workers, local officials are working improve salaries and benefits for city hall personnel, she told reporters.

"Hindi naman namin lahat mamigrate from job order to contract of service dahil napakarami nila. Limited lang naman yung mga items," she said.

"Ang ginawa namin, dinahan-dahan namin na iakyat yung suweldo nila. They started ay P6,000 noon... sa ngayon, it's more than the minimum wage," she said.

"Ni-recognize namin 'yung mga matagal na talaga - 15, 20, 25 years in government service pero hindi sila na-appoint to a permanent position - dinagdagan namin 'yun sa daily rate nila... depending on how long you have been serving the city government of Davao," she said.

A proposal to give more incentives for city hall workers is being "discussed with the city legal office," Duterte said.

In her speech during the city's first flag ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Duterte also thanked city government workers, who she credited for the success of her 2 mayoral terms.

"I would like to thank all of you. I have reached the vice presidency because of you, because of what we have done and achieved in Davao City," Duterte said.

"The city has experienced both triumphs and tough times and through it all, the local government never faltered because of all of you," she said.

When asked about her advice for her brother, Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who will succeed her as Davao City mayor, the incoming vice president said: "As mayor, dapat niya lagi isapuso ang general welfare clause ng Local Government Code."

"There will always be many issues and challenges na hindi magiging masaya lahat ng tao, but kung gagawin lang niya at susundin niya lang ang general welfare clause o yung general welfare ng karamihan, ng majority, then you will always be on the right track," she said.

Duterte earlier said that as Vice President, she would still reside in Davao City, and would only travel to Metro Manila for work.