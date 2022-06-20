Robredo hopes VP-elect Duterte will continue OVP projects

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte delivers a speech after taking her oath of office as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines during the inauguration ceremony attended by her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo expressed hope that the projects started by the Office of the Vice President under her leadership will continue in the incoming administration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

Speaking to reporters in Camarines Sur on Monday, Robredo said she has high hopes that the institutional projects of the OVP will continue.

"Mataas 'yung aking hopes na ipagpapatuloy kasi marami naman kaming mga staff na nasa OVP pa rin. So 'yung transition, hindi naman masyadong magiging mahirap," she said.

(I have high hopes that these would be continued because there are many staff members that are still with the OVP. I believe the transition would not be difficult.)

"Ako, I would like to believe na ‘yung mga projects naman namin para naman ‘yun sa mga communities. So ako, ‘yung aking inaasahan na ipagpapatuloy din," Robredo added.

(I would like to believe out projects were for the communities. So I hope these would be continued.)

Robredo said she has already sent her message to Duterte, adding that they are welcome in her office anytime should they have any questions.

"Actually, ‘yung message ko sa kaniya, sinulat ko na sa kaniya. Kinongratulate ko siya. I wished her well. Ino-offer naman namin—sinabi ko ito sa kaniyang staff during the transition meeting na pumunta sila sa office na anytime na kailangan ‘yung tulong namin. Kung mayroong mga tanong, nandito lang kami lagi," she said.

(I actually wrote her a message. I congratulated her and wished her well. I offered her, I told her staff during the transition meeting that they can go to our office anytime they need help. If they have any questions, we are just here.)

"Wala naman tayong hinangad kundi ‘yung mga bagong officials na will perform well dahil kapag mabuti naman ‘yung performance nila, tayo rin naman ‘yung makikinabang, buong bansa naman," Robredo added.

(We only want the new officials to perform well because if their performance is good, we will all benefit from it, the whole country.)

The outgoing mayor of Davao City, who is also President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, was sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando in a formal ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City Sunday.

Duterte, 44, was joined on stage by her parents, with her mom, Elizabeth Zimmerman, holding the Bible on which she placed her left hand while taking her oath.

She received 32,208,417 votes during the May 9 elections, while second placer Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan got 9,329,207. Seven others also aspired but lost in the vice presidential race.

