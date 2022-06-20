MANILA — A cadet of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) has died after suffering heat stroke, the school said Monday.

The cadet, Rafael Sakkam, reportedly became unconscious during an afternoon road run on June 7; he was rushed to a hospital in Santa Rosa City, Laguna for treatment.

He passed away 11 days later on Saturday, June 18, due to cardiac arrest.

It was later confirmed in his medical certificate and final diagnosis that heat stroke was the root cause of Sakkam's death, the PNPA said.

Sakkam, a native of Zamboanga City, was a member of the PNPA Class of 2026.

"Following the said incident, the Commandant, Tactics Group adopted tight measures and suitable interventions to guarantee sufficient hydration of all cadets during summer training and to prevent a repeat of the same from happening," the PNPA said.

The academy also assured that its administration shouldered Sakkam's needs from his hospitalization until his burial, which followed "strict Islamic tradition."

"We would like to reassure the public that the PNPA Administration will never cease working to establish effective yet proactive approaches to our cadets' training and development, with top priority given to their health, safety, and well-being," the PNPA said.

It also appealed to the public to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation on the circumstances surrounding Sakkam's death.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: