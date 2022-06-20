Pimentel to help Padilla in pushing for federalism

Robin Padilla (right), dubbed ‘Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema,’ is proclaimed senator-elect on Wednesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Monday assured his support for Senator-elect Robin Padilla’s advocacy to push for federalism.

Pimentel confirmed his earlier meeting with Padilla regarding the latter’s determination to file a bill and enact a law on federalism.

Padilla is poised to head the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

Pimentel, meantime, is also pushing for federalism.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, sana makuha mo 'yang committee na 'yan, speaking not as minority leader, but as a believer in federalism. Kasi, at least for the first time, ang magiging chairman ng committee na 'yan is an advocate for federalism,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel said there is no rule that requires the chairman of the constitutional panel to be a lawyer or legal expert.

Pimentel also expressed confidence that Padilla can handle the committee well because the latter is now “already preparing” and part of it is getting the most competent staff that he can hire.

Since 1986 covering the 8th Congress until the year 2022 covering 18th Congress, experienced lawyers who became senators have chaired the Senate constitutional amendments panel.