Voters cast their ballots to the Vote Counting Machine (VCM) in precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vote counting machines (VCMs) used in the May 9 elections breached "the 90 percent threshold for accuracy" in a random manual audit (RMA), an election watchdog said on Monday.

"We can’t say it’s negligible but it is allowable margin we’re prepared for that, mayroong ballots na ma-e-exclude for reasons like basa po yung ballot sa loob, nasira na because of exposure to the elements, so considered naman siya na margin na para ma-exclude,” said RMA chairperson Helen Graido of watchdog LENTE.

(There are some ballots that will be excluded for reasons like they got drenched or they were damaged due to exposure to the elements, so it is still considered within the margin to be excluded.)

"The last preliminary accuracy result that we released is around 99.96 percent, pero preliminary pa lang po iyan, we will release a final report for your reference naman," Graido added.

(That is still preliminary.)

The RMA is being conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and its civilian counterparts such as LENTE.

Graido also clarified RMAs are done to check the accuracy of VCMs.

”The purpose of RMA is really to check the accuracy of the machine so what we’re looking is the performance of the machine like how it reads and observes the threshold,” Graido said.

Mark Malinao, who represents Comelec Commissioner-in-charge Aimee Ferolino, said they were targeting to audit at least 1 ballot box per legislative district.

Out of the 757 target ballot boxes, 746 ballot boxes were audited.

Findings from the RMA may not necessarily be used for election protest cases as the limitation of the random audit count is not looked upon per candidate but per ballot face.

—Report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

