Filipino lawyer visiting relatives in US shot dead

A Filipino lawyer who was shot on the way to a Philadelphia airport last Saturday has succumbed to his injuries, his sister said on social media.

Atty. John Albert Laylo, 35, from Makati City, was riding an Uber with his mother to visit his grandfather's grave in Chicago, Illinois at 4 a.m. Saturday when he was shot. His mother was also brought to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Officer Miguel Torres of the Philadelphia Police Department told ABS-CBN News that Laylo was shot to the back of the head by one of the six bullets fired. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident.

In a series of Twitter posts, Laylo's sister, Thea, said John died after doctors said he had less than 5% chance of surviving. She earlier debunked news reports that her brother was brain dead.

"To all that prayed and kept us close to their hearts, my family is more than grateful. No words can ever justify how appreciative we are for the love that you have extended. Unfortunately, my brother has passed. Once again, I am asking you to keep my family in your prayers," she said in her latest post.

She added: "His demise is tragic, there is no debate on that. There is nothing that could ever justify how cruel this situation is, but as we think about him, please remember that my brother is as a brilliant man. He is nothing short of exceptional."

She said her brother will be donating his organs to those who need it.

"My brother may no longer be with us, but I shall find peace in the thought that at least somewhere in the world, a piece of him is alive and beating," she said.

Laylo was official counsel to the Leni Robredo campaign board of canvassers in Makati and a former staffer to Sen. Leila de Lima. He studied political science in the University of the Philippines and law at De La Salle University.

De Lima earlier called for justice "for this brutal and senseless act."

"Walang puwang dapat ang ganitong karahasan sa mundo. Dapat mapanagot agad ang maysala at matigil na ang ganitong mga karumal-dumal na krimen," she said in a Twitter post.