MANILA — The rising prices of fuel and basic goods prompted 3 former Makabayan bloc lawmakers to meet with Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Monday and seek an intervention for the public.

Former Bayan Muna Representative Neri Colmenares told reporters that he, former ACT party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, and Bayan Secretary-General Renato Reyes briefed Pimentel about the dire situation of the underprivileged and what can be done to help them.

“Ise-share lang namin yung kalagayan ng bansa at yung mga agenda ng mga mamamayan... kasi kakaunti na lang silang natitirang oposisyon dito, and we’re hoping to share that,” Colemenares said.

(We wanted to share the state of the nation and the people's agenda with him... because there are only a few opposition lawmakers left.)

Former congressmen Neri Colmenares and Antonio Tinio and Bayan Secretary-General Nato Reyes now meeting with @senkokopimentel. | via @sherieanntorres pic.twitter.com/ivn8s0Yw3G — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 20, 2022

Pimentel currently sits as chairman of the Senate committee on trade, commerce and entrepreneurship. He will join the Senate minority bloc in the 19th Congress.

Colmenares said his group will also ask for Pimentel’s legislative priorities, and would attempt to encourage the latter to include the “people’s agenda” among the bills he would file.

“Ang legislative agenda ng mamamayan, ang una dyan yung langis ngayon. Ano ba ang chances ng demand ng taumbayan na alisin ang excise tax?” Colmenares said.

(Oil prices are on top of the people's legislative agenda. What are the chances for the demand of the public to remove excise tax?)

.@senkokopimentel calls on the incoming Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr administration to "suspend" excise tax on fuel. He also vows to file a bill that will remove the mandatory imposition of excise tax on fuel pic.twitter.com/0mBihgPCsI — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) June 20, 2022

There should also be an updated discussion on the issue of “ayuda” or aid for the people, the former congressman said.

“Will there be new taxes? Kasi grabe yung utang ng Duterte administration eh (Because the Duterte administration's debt is huge). So, we’re going to just inquire,” he said.

“We’re going to share that (people’s feedback) and depende sa kanila 'yun kung ano yung tingin nila,” Colmenares added.

(We're going to share the people's feedback and let senators decide from there.)

