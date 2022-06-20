DOST, DILG to boost info drive on typhoon, floods

Rescue volunteers evacuate residents as flood waters submerge houses in San Mateo, Rizal on November 12, 2020. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Government on Monday launched a project to boost information drive on typhoon and floods.

Project MAGHANDA or the Meteorological And Geological Hazard Advisories, Warning and Notifications was launched in time for the Typhoon and Flood Awareness Week from June 19 to 25.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) spearheaded the project.

“This aims to level up awareness and capabilities of our DRR (disaster risk reduction) factors at the local level in understanding warning messages of our frontline agencies PAGASA and Phivolcs and to translate those information into better response action among our stakeholders,” outgoing Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato De la Peña told reporters.

The project aims to have a “time-sensitive and science-based information” that is “easy to access and understand” by developing skills of those in the LGUs, disaster risk reduction management offices, as well as first responders, uniformed personnel, local information officers and media, through training sessions and workshops.

“Tayo ay mayroong 19-20 bagyo sa isang taon... baka kailangan nating gisingin ang ating mga kababayan... kailangan nating maghanda,” PAGASA Deputy Administrator for Research and Development Dr. Esperanza Cayanan said.

(We experience 19-20 storms in a year...Maybe we need to wake up the public...We need to be prepared.)

Originally slated to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, the learning sessions were modified to be accessed mostly online.

“Nililimitahan natin ang (We limited) face-to-face activities, the project shifted to online platform, Zoom for simultaneous synchronous learning sessions, workshops and plenary sessions. While Canvas will be used as a repository of learning sessions and facilitate asynchronous modality,” DOST-PAGASA Administrator Dr. Vicente Milano said.

“We have been preparing for this roll-out through the development of information materials and various curricula which will be accessed by various stakeholders and which will be updated regularly every time there will be changes,” DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Renato Solidum said.

The project comes particularly important for the newly elected government officials.

“With this partnership we are looking forward to training about 8 thousand new local government units, local government officials and local disaster risk reduction officers on the latest hazards and information systems with the corresponding warning messages most especially the first-timers,” DILG Undersecretary for Public safety Nestor Quinsay Jr. said.

“This will also serve as a re-education for the re-electionists and last termers on how they can better prepare their LGUs in case of disasters like typhoon, flood, strong surge, earthquake, tsunami or volcanic eruption,” Quinsay added.

The government will spend over Php 27 million for this project, with trainings expected to last until end of 2022.

RELATED VIDEO