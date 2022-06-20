Don't sugarcoat PH economy, Drilon tells Marcos Jr.

Aid to vulnerable sectors must continue under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., outgoing Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Monday.



“The government would have to prioritize the expense side of the budget. So that the most essential would be given the highest priority at least for the next several years. 'Ayuda' is necessary because that will help people during difficult times,” Drilon said.

But amid the aid distribution, the government should disclose to the public the real situation of the country, he added.

Only the “essentials” must be prioritized by the government, such as education and health, Drilon said.

“The Marcos administration should use its political capital to institute reforms to consolidate fiscal situation. And tell the people the truth, because it’s really tough on the budget this year. I hope we do not sugarcoat the problems we have because it’s not fair. It’s better they be candid to the Filipino people and say exactly what is in store for them,” Drilon stressed.

He added: “The Marcos admin should not sugarcoat problems. They did not cause these problems, it was caused by the present administration, the mismanagement of the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine. So my advice is tell the people the truth.”

Transparency is needed because the next three years will be difficult for the country, brought by the “huge borrowings” by the Duterte administration, the senator said.

Drilon said recent government loans have failed to really help pandemic-affected sectors because of the “mismanagement” of the Duterte administration.

“Here, I really blame (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque and this administration for mismanaging the pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now in this situation where the country’s debt has grown to about to P12.64 trillion. And therefore the fiscal space for services is constricted and affected by the payment of our interest of our foreign debt,” he said.

Another problem is the country’s funding requirement brought about by the state’s obligation to comply with the Supreme Court’s Mandanas Ruling which mandates the national government’s obligation to allocate the appropriate tax collection share to local government units.

Still, debt payments should not be suspended as this will only worsen the country’s fiscal status, the senator said.

“Postponing payment of debt? That must be within creditors’ consent. You do that unilaterally,” Drilon said.